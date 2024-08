29 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

One person was killed and 10 others injured due to a gas leak in a workshop belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, the Fars news agency reported.

The incident took place in a workshop at one of the Guards' centers in the Isfahan province, the IRGC's Saheb al-Zaman Corps in Isfahan said.