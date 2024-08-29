Armenia pledges to amend Constitution in 3 years

29 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia plans to hold a constitutional referendum in 2027, Armenia's Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan said.

"We need a new constitution rather than just changes to the constitution. We have discussed this and have reached a consensus on this issue," Minasyan said.

Previously, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also spoke about the need to adopt a new constitution.

The Azerbaijani side beleives that changes to the Armenian constitution are a chief condition of the peace agreement, as the Armenian constitution lays territorial claims to Azerbaijan and there will be no peace agreement until the claims are dropped.