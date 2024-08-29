Brussels to host EU foreign ministers' informal meeting

29 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The foreign ministers of the European Union member states will meet today, on August 29, in Brussels to discuss current issues such as the Middle East and Ukraine.

At the informal meeting planned in the "Gymnich" format, the foreign ministers will exchange views on current international issues.

The Gymnich meetings, which are decision-free and serve as a consultation platform for developing common views and strategies among member states, are typically held in the capital of the country holding the rotating EU Council Presidency every six months.

The meeting, originally scheduled to take place in Budapest, was moved to Brussels due to tensions between Hungary and the EU administration after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow and met with President Vladimir Putin.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced the move to Brussels in response to the visit.

It is not yet known whether Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will attend the meeting. However, it has been confirmed that Borrell has invited the relevant minister from each member state.