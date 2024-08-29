Azerbaijani amphibious aircraft keeps extinguishing forest fires in Türkiye

29 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani amphibious aircraft continues to extinguish forest fires in Türkiye, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Following the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Be-200ChS amphibian airplane of the aviation detachment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent to help Türkiye to combat severe forest fires.

Over the past 24 hours, the airplane operated in the direction of Balikesir-Edremit. At present, the firefighting activities continue.