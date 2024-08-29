Georgian Orthodox Church to remain Independent - Georgian Dream

29 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Member of the ruling Georgian Dream party Givi Mikanadze confirmed consultations with the Patriarchate of the Georgian Orthodox Church to "further promote the role” of the religious institution in the country's constitution.

The MP’s press comments followed recent reports that said the ruling party had proposed declaring Orthodoxy as the state religion.

Mikanadze pointing to a “completely unfair and deliberate campaign” by unspecified forces “targeting both the Church and state institutions”.

The lawmaker stressed the consultations with the Patriarchate were intended to reflect the Church's role “more prominently” in the constitution and highlighted the initiative solely aimed to "strengthen the Church's position without limiting its independence”.