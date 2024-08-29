CSTO assesses situation in Caucasus region

29 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The situation remains complicated in the South Caucasus, the West seeks to increase its influence there, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Andrey Serdyukov said

"The situation in the Caucasus region is no less complicated. The high level of disagreements, due primarily to the unsettled territorial issues and the West's desire to increase its influence in Transcaucasia, is of particular concern," Serdyukov said.

The situation in the Central Asian region remains tense as well, according to him.