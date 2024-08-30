Georgian authorities: no Western sanctions expected

30 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Member of the ruling Georgian Dream party Givi Mikanadze said Georgia was not expecting any sanctions due to the adoption of the law on transparency of foreign influence.

According to the official, the expectation of sanctions was the “dreams” of the domestic opposition and organisations associated with it.

He noted that Georgia declared its political aspiration to become a full-fledged member of the EU, and the Government is taking corresponding steps through specific legislative changes and reforms.