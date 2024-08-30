When will results of Azerbaijan elections be announced?

30 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov has named the date when the results of the extraordinary parliamentary election will be announced.

He stressed that the CEC seeks to promptly release preliminary results on the day of the election.

“In this election, we will also try to announce preliminary results the same night," Panahov said.

Thge official added that the protocols from the districts will be handed over to us within two days.

On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament and calling for an extraordinary election. The snap parliamentary election in Azerbaijan is scheduled for September 1, 2024.