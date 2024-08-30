Azerbaijani President invited to BRICS summit in October

30 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is invited to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s application for BRICS membership, the high-ranking diplomat said that Moscow is "very happy about it."

"We endorse Azerbaijan’s application. We believe that this is a strong candidate, which, after joining the BRICS, will certainly introduce additional dynamics and a unique experience, including the experience of working on multiple agendas simultaneously and in a constructive key, which is very characteristic for the BRICS," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat added that a list of BRICS partner countries will be prepared for the summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24.