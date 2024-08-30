Azerbaijan and Armenia agree on border delimitation

30 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a regulation on the joint activities of the border commissions, the Azerbaijani State Commission on the Delimitation said.

According to the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and border security issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed on April 19, 2024, the work on agreeing on the Regulation regarding the joint activities of the Commissions has been completed.