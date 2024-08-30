Man arrested for murder of spouse and two friends in Georgia

30 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said law enforcement officers had arrested a 39-year-old man on the charge of premeditated murder of his wife and two friends in the village of Akhasheni, in Gurjaani municipality in Georgia’s eastern Kakheti region.

According to the ministry, the arrest had been made on the specific charge of “murder under aggravating circumstances”. It was noted that the arrested person also had a criminal history.

The ministry noted its investigation had found the alleged assailant had shot his wife and two fellow villagers using a firearm before fleeing from the scene. The man was later arrested by the police, who also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime as evidence.

The crime is punishable by 16 to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.