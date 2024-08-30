Vladimir Putin to pay visit to Mongolia

30 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to Mongolia on September 3, the Kremlin press service said.

"Putin will pay an official visit to Mongolia to take part in celebrations marking the 85th anniversary of the victory of Soviet and Mongolian troops over the Japanese on the Khalkhin Gol river," the statement reads.

The visit will be paid at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.

"The two presidents will discuss the prospects for further developing Russian-Mongolian relations based on comprehensive strategic partnership and will exchange views on current international and regional issues," the statement reads.

A number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed.

Putin will also have talks with chairman of the Mongolian parliament and Mongolian Prime Minister.