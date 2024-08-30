Ilham Aliyev: Armenia not interested in peace treaty with Azerbaijan

30 Aug. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Territorial claims against Azerbaijan must be resolved, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while receiving a Turkish delegation led by head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary friendship group Samil Ayrim on August 30.

The head of state recalled that Azerbaijan is a supporter of ensuring sustainable peace in the region. He emphasized that the territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution must be eliminated.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev noted that the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures should be completely abolished. The Azerbajani president said that Armenia's position on the non-dissolution of the Minsk Group is in no way understandable.

“Because if the conflict is in the past and the Prime Minister of Armenia expresses support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, then what is the need to keep the Minsk Group, a remnant of the past?!” Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, it seems Armenia is not interested in a peace treaty and achieving sustainable peace in the region. The Azerbaijani President noted that Armenia deliberately prolongs the time, acquires new weapons from France and other Western countries, aas well as conducts military exercises with third parties on its territory.