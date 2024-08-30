Georgian Dream claims interference of foreign forces on electoral processes

30 Aug. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Dream party claims “gross interference” by NDI in electoral processes ahead of elections

The Georgian Dream PM Givi Mikanadze alleged “gross interference” by foreign-funded non-governmental organisations in electoral processes ahead of Georgia's parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26.

He claimed the U.S.-funded National Democratic Institute had funded and organised meetings of domestic opposition parties “in various regions”.

"During the reporting period, several facts of gross interference in the electoral processes by a foreign power were revealed. Meetings of opposition political parties and their representatives in various regions of Georgia were funded and organised by the National Democratic Institute”, Mikanadze said.

The MP noted the first such meeting was held on June 17 in Kutaisi, where opposition leaders were given the opportunity to carry out campaigning with local citizens.