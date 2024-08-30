EU concerned about Georgia's trajectory - Borrell

30 Aug. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed his concern about the “trajectory of Georgia moving away” from the bloc.

Borrell’s comments followed an informal meeting of the EU’s foreign ministers in Brussels.

"We also briefly discussed the situation in Georgia, where we are increasingly concerned about the trajectory of this country moving away from the European Union”, he said in reference to the controversial law on transparency of foreign influence that sparked criticism from the country’s western partners," Borrell said.

The foreign agents law calls for registration of non-commercial legal entities and media outlets in the country as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they derive more than 20% of their funding from abroad. The EU and the U.S. expressed disapproval of the law, leading to suspension or delay of several aid packages to Georgia.