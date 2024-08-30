Georgia sees increased domestic tourism

30 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 1.36 million Georgian citizens made 1.69 million monthly visits within the country in the second quarter with a total expenditure amounting to 264.2 million lari, the Georgian National Statistics Office (Sakstat) said.

The monthly average number of visitors has increased by 6% and the number of visits by 6.2% year-on-year.

As for expenditures, they rose by 13.2% compared to the same quarter of 2023. Additionally, the average expenditure per visit increased by 6.6%, amounting to155.5 lari.

Furthermore, the monthly average number of tourist visits made by Georgian residents in the same quarter reached 722,900, indicating a 7.8% growth compared to the previous year.

Notably, 36.2% of the visitors were from the age group of 31-50, while women accounted for 56.3% of the total visitors.

The majority of visits, comprising 52.4%, were for the purpose of visiting friends or relatives, while Tbilisi and the Imereti region emerged as the most visited destinations, with average monthly visits of 379,400 and 373,900, respectively.