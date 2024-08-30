Mixed martial arts banned in Afghanistan

30 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Afghanistan’s Taliban (baned in Russia) has banned mixed martial arts (MMA), claiming it is too violent and in breach of Islamic law.

A spokesman for the group said the sport featured dangerous moves that raised concerns over athletes’ safety.

“The free fighting games are banned from now on and no one is allowed to practise them. Those athletes who were involved in the sport can move to another sport of their choice and continue their activities,” a spokesman for the Taliban’s sports department said.

The sport became popular in Afghanistan, like it did around the world, with the launch of the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the early 1990s.