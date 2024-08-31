Elections to Milli Majlis - double historic event, Mazahir Panahov says

31 Aug. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, told Vestnik Kavkaza about the historical significance of the parliamentary elections to be held on September 1, 2024.

In an interview with a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov, stated that the upcoming elections to the Milli Majlis are extremely important for the republic.

"Tomorrow's parliamentary elections are a historic event, even double historic for Azerbaijan, because for the first time, Azerbaijani voters will choose deputies within the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan," he said.

"As you know, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory was under occupation for almost 30 years, and then, 30 years ago, the occupiers carried out ethnic cleansing, expelling 700,000 people from their homes in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. All these people could not vote in the occupied lands. They were distributed throughout the country, and it was not easy to organize the voting process for them," Mazahir Panahov recalled.

"After the liberation of the territories, we held presidential elections in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. The elections took place on February 7 this year. This was that very historical event. These elections are of the same importance. For the first time, voting for deputies of the Milli Majlis is carried out throughout the territory of Azerbaijan. People will vote in the land, where they and their ancestors were born. This is a very significant event, and we are proud that these elections will have a special significance in the history," the chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan emphasized.

The official called on citizens to take a responsible approach to the elections. "Every voter should understand that this is also a significant event in his personal life," he explained.

Numerous international observers will be present at the elections. "227 people represent OSCE ODIHR. Over 60 observers came from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Many observers came from Russia, Turkiye, including parliamentary delegations. Delegates were sent by the Organization of Turkic States, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. A delegation from the UK House of Lords came, and the geography of the Asian observers extends all the way to the Philippines," Mazahir Panakhov said.