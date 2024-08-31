Baku, Yerevan can sign part of peace treaty, Nikol Pashinyan says

31 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Armenia offers the President of Azerbaijan to hold a bilateral meeting on the border. He believes that the parties can sign the already agreed part of the peace treaty.

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan believes that Azerbaijan and Armenia should negotiate a peace agreement in a bilateral format and invited Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev to hold a meeting on the border.

According to Pashinyan, he offered the President of Azerbaijan to meet through diplomatic channels. The Armenian Prime Minister is ready to meet with the Azerbaijani leader on the border, following the example of how meetings are held by the delimitation commissions of the two countries.

Contacts between Baku and Yerevan are also possible with the participation of a third party, Moscow, Pashinyan said. He added that the assistance of international partners in the issue of normalizing relations between the Azerbaijani and Armenian governments is highly appreciated, but the bilateral format has proven effective.

Yerevan offers Baku to sign the part of the peace treaty that has already been agreed upon by the parties, and then continue working on the remaining points.

"We have 17 articles in the latest draft of the peace treaty. Of these, 13 have already been fully agreed upon, including the preamble. Three more articles consist of more than one sentence, which have also been agreed upon...This is possible, since all the fundamental principles of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan are recorded there,”

– Pashinyan said.

After the agreement is signed, diplomatic relations may be established between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"It is assumed that after the signing of the agreement, the parties will establish diplomatic relations, which will become an additional platform for discussing issues,”

– Pashinyan said.