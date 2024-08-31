2024 to become record year for Sochi resort

31 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In summer 2024, Sochi welcomed 3.2 mln tourists, by the end of the year, the tourist flow to the city may set a new record. Sochi is expecting 8 mln guests in 2024.

Summer of 2024 turned out to be more successful for Sochi comparing with the previous year. It is expected that the annual tourist flow will reach a new record.

"By the end of 2024, Sochi will reach a tourist flow of 8 million people. This is evident from the dynamics over the past months and further bookings. We expect a new historical maximum,”

– Mayor Andrey Proshunin said.

This summer, 3.2 mln people visited the resort, which exceeds last year's figures. Since the beginning of the year, the tourist flow will amount to 5.6 mln, that is 6.2% more than in 2023.