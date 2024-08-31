Plane makes hard landing in North Ossetia

31 Aug. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ “Vestnik Kavkaza”

Today, in North Ossetia, the An-2 plane made an emergency landing. The hard landing resulted in injuries to passengers, including children.

On Saturday, the An-2 plane made a hard landing in the Prigorodny district of the Republic of North Ossetia, there are no fatalities, several people are injured.

"Two pilots are conscious, but injured. A man with two girls aged 11 and 8, one of them broke her leg. Another 11-year-old boy is injured. Everyone is conscious, no fatalities,”

– Unified Duty Dispatch Service informed.

There were also parachutists on board. The An-2 was performing a training flight for parachute jumps. The parachutists jumped out before problems arose with the plane.