Armenian police to hold 10-day action

31 Aug. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A special police action will be held in Armenia to mark the start of the new school year. For 10 days, law enforcement officers will be on enhanced duty near educational institutions.

The Armenian police will begin a 10-day action “Beware, They Are Children” on September 2, the police press service informs.

In connection with the start of the new school year, law enforcement officers will be on enhanced duty in areas near educational institutions.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on parents not to leave primary school children unattended when crossing the street, and not to provide vehicles to minors,”

– the police press service informs.