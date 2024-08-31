Body of missing Russian traveler found in Türkiye

31 Aug. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The search for a Russian woman who went missing in the middle of August has been completed in Türkiye. Her body was found in the resort area of ​​Mugla.

On Saturday, August 31, the body of a Russian citizen who went missing several weeks ago was found in the resort area of ​​Mugla in Türkiye, local media reports.

First, the Russian woman's mobile phone was found, and then her body, the Milliyet newspaper reports.

What happened?

The Russian citizen stopped answering calls on August 17 after leaving her hotel and going for a walk. She was supposed to return home on August 19, but she never returned. The tourist's relatives reported her disappearance.