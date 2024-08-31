Türkiye to develop relations with both EU and SCO

31 Aug. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish President said that the country will not choose between the EU and the SCO. According to him, Ankara intends to develop its relations with both the East and the West.

Türkiye is not going to pick between the European Union and the SCO. The relevant statement was made by the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on August 31, while speaking at the graduation ceremony of the republic's Naval Academy.

He drew attention to the fact that Ankara will develop relations with both the EU and the SCO.

"Türkiye can become a strong and respected country if it develops relations with both the East and the West. Any other path will harm Türkiye. We are not selecting between the EU and the SCO, as some claim. We do not need to make a choice,”

– the head of the Turkish state said.