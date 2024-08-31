Major accident blocks traffic on Rikoti Pass

31 Aug. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Courtesy of Roads Department of Georgia

Traffic on the Rikoti Pass in Georgia has been suspended. The reason is a major accident involving 5 cars.

In Georgia, traffic on the Rikoti Pass has been suspended due to a traffic accident, the local press report on August 31.

According to the Rustavi 2 TV channel, 5 cars collided on the pass on August 31. Due to the narrowness of the tunnel, the remaining drivers are currently unable to drive in the direction of Tbilisi.

No details of the accident have been reported at this time.

The Rikoti Pass connects the Western and Eastern parts of Georgia.