Iranian President to visit Russia

31 Aug. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Tasnim agency website

In 6 weeks, the Iranian president will visit Russia. The Islamic Republic has already begun preparations for the upcoming visit.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit Russia this fall, the Iranian media report.

The purpose of the trip is to participate in the BRICS summit, which will be held in Kazan on October 22-24. Pezeshkian received an official invitation to the event from the Kremlin.

The Islamic Republic has already begun preparations for the upcoming visit. In particular, the details of the upcoming trip were discussed at a meeting between the Iranian consul in Kazan and the assistant to the head of Tatarstan.