Turnout in liberated territories is the highest in Azerbaijan

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan announced the turnout figures for the parliamentary elections in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where elections to the Milli Majlis are being held for the first time. They exceeded the figures for the country.

Voter turnout in the parliamentary elections in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by midday (11:00 Moscow time) was higher than the national average, Farid Orujov, Director of the Information Center of the CEC Secretariat said, a Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

According to him, turnout in Agdam-Khojaly constituency No. 118 has reached almost 26%. In Agdam constituency No. 119, it exceeded 26%.

In Jabrayil-Gubadli constituency No. 120, over 27% of voters came to the polling stations. In Lachin constituency No. 121, almost 24% of people voted. In Khankendi constituency No. 122, 32.6% of voters cast their ballots.

In Kalbajar constituency No. 123, almost 26% of those included in the lists showed voting activity. In Shusha-Agdam-Khojavend constituency No. 124, almost 26% took part in the elections, and in Zangilan-Gubadli constituency No. 125, over 28% of voters cast their ballots.

The overall turnout in the country by this time is 20.39%.