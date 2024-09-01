Georgia makes $26 mln on peaches, nectarines

1 Sep. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In 2024, peach and nectarine exports provided the Georgian economy with $26 mln. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the figure has grown by almost $3 mln compared to 2023.

Peach and nectarine exports brought Georgia $26 million, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture reported.

In total, from May to August, the country sold 22,300 tons of fruits abroad, which is 1,300 tons, or 6%, higher than during the same period in 2024.

The value of exports increased by 13%, or by $2.9 mln. At the same time, the price of a kilogram of peaches exported has risen by 6% compared to the last year, amounting to $1.17.

Since 2014, over 170,000 tons of Georgian peaches have been exported, bringing the country $154 million.