Azerbaijani parliamentary elections: turnout information updated

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has published up-to-date information on voter turnout in the elections to the Milli Majlis (parliament). As of 15:00 local time (14:00 Moscow time), turnout has reached almost 25%.

By 15:00, almost 25% of voters had cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Farid Orujov, director of the Information Center of the CEC Secretariat said, the Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reports.

According to him, by 15:00, the turnout is 24.49%.

A total of 1,893,555 people came to the polling stations, Orujov noted.

By noon, turnout was 20.39%. At 10:00, two hours after the polling stations were opened, 9.92% of voters cast their ballots.