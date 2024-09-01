Pensioner injured in accident in Stavropol

1 Sep. 16:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: State Traffic Inspectorate of Stavropolye

In Stavropol, a novice driver, who had already committed several violations, caused an accident, as a result of which a person got injured. A photo from the scene of the accident was published by the regional State Traffic Inspectorate.

Yesterday, two cars collided in Stavropolye, the regional State Traffic Inspectorate reported.

It has been preliminarily established that the accident occurred at approximately 20.20, at one of the intersections in the Industrial District of the regional capital.

The driver of the VAZ-2114 was turning left. However, he did not check whether his maneuver would be safe and violated the order of passage, as a result of which he collided with a Lada Granta going in the opposite direction.

A passenger of the Granta, a 74-year-old woman, was injured. She was taken to the hospital.

The identity of the VAZ driver has been established. He is a 23-year-old local resident. The man received his license only two months ago. But in a short period of time, he has already violated the rules three times and been held accountable for it.

An investigation is underway.