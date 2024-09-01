1 Sep. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

About 360 organizations have applied for registration in the foreign agent registry, the Georgian Ministry of Justice reports. Thus, the authorities have refuted rumors that only 1% of NGOs are ready to receive this status.

Nearly 360 organizations have expressed their willingness to be included in the registry of foreign agent NGOs. They have already submitted the corresponding applications in order not to violate the law “On the transparency of foreign influence,” Tamar Tkeshelashvili, First Deputy Head of the Georgian Ministry of Justice, said.

She recalled the rumors that only one percent of organizations ultimately complied with the scandalous law on foreign agents. The official emphasized that in reality, only 1% or even less of organizations do not trust the law.

”Thus we end manipulation of figures, talks about fears and other issues,”

– Tkeshelashvili said

This is how the first deputy minister responded to the statement of the presidential representative, Giorgi Burjanadze. At the trial, he said that NGOs submit applications out of fear.

What is the law on foreign agents about?

The main objective of the law "On transparency of foreign influence", which has caused a wide domestic and international resonance, is for NGOs that are over than for 20% financed from abroad to disclose their sources of income. Such organizations, as well as the media, must submit applications for inclusion in a special register. Organizations from this list will have to submit declarations every year.