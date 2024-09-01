Azerbaijan's sovereignty was challenged by double standards of other countries, Ilham Aliyev says

1 Sep. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

During the talks with the head of Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marko Duric, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted the difficulties that Baku had to face in the international arena during the Karabakh war. Double standards were constantly applied against the republic, violating the principles of international law.

Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held talks with the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Duric in Baku. Speaking about the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev drew the minister’s attention to the use of double standards by a number of states on the issue of the Karabakh war.

Double standards, due to which external players did not want to put pressure on Armenia as an aggressor state and occupier of Azerbaijani lands, led to unfair treatment of mediators and observers, created contradictions to their actions and international law. The President of the Republic emphasized, that Azerbaijan was able to overcome this too, achieving the complete liberation of Azerbaijani territories and the restoration of its sovereignty.

The main topic of the meeting was the Azerbaijani-Serbian relations. Ilham Aliyev described contacts with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić as friendly and stimulating the development of ties between the two countries. The President added that strengthening the interaction between Azerbaijan and Serbia helps to intensify the partnership between the regions of the Caucasus and the Balkans as a whole.

In particular, Ilham Aliyev and Marko Duric discussed contacts between Baku and Belgrade in the energy sector, in which the Serbian side acts as a transit country for Azerbaijani hydrocarbons to the EU countries. The politicians confirmed their intention to provide mutual support in international structures, primarily on the issue of protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.