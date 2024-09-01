Over 2 mln people voted in Azerbaijan

1 Sep. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova

Turnout in the Milli Majlis elections in Azerbaijan approached 34% two hours before the end of voting.

According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan, by 16:00 Moscow time, two hours before the end of voting, turnout in the Milli Majlis elections exceeded a third of registered voters.

According to data announced by representative of the CEC Farid Orujov, by this time, a total of 2.172 mln citizens have cast their ballots for candidates participating in the elections, which means a turnout of 33.82%, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The highest turnout was demonstrated by Khankendi electoral district No.122, where 49.48% of voters came to the polling stations.

The elections of the Milli Majlis began today at 7:00 Moscow time. The duration of the voting is 12 hours, so in less than two hours the voting will be completed and the vote counting will begin. The exit-poll results will be announced.