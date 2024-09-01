No mystery in Ebrahim Raisi's death, Iranian army says

1 Sep. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

President Ebrahim Raisi died due to fog and the pilot's miscalculation of a safe altitude. This is the final conclusion reached by experts from the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. They rejected the scenarios of a violent death of the president and an accidental breakdown of the presidential transport.

As reported by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the investigation into the circumstances of the sudden death of President Ebrahim Raisi has been completed. The investigation has established that the death of Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other Iranian officials occurred as a result of an accident due to a confluence of unfavorable circumstances.

It is specified that the helicopter with Raisi hit the slope of a hill. The pilot did not notice that he was gaining altitude too slowly, since after the start of the flight, very thick fog surrounded the presidential aircraft. Thus, the Iranian president died as a result of the poor weather conditions and pilot’s error combination.

The investigation completely ruled out the scenarios of a missile strike or the use of any other weapons. The version of the helicopter breaking down due to worn-out was also rejected.