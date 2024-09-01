Ministry of Finance proposes Kizlyar Brandy Factory to grow grapes

1 Sep. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Alexey Sazanov has put forward an initiative to transform the Kizlyar Brandy Factory into a full-cycle enterprise: the factory should begin to grow its own grape raw materials and sell them in its own stores.

Today, the Ministry of Finance published a statement by Deputy Head of the Ministry Alexey Sazanov following negotiations with the Board of Directors of the Kizlyar Brandy Factory, according to which the company should make efforts to import-substitute raw materials.

It is specified that the factory is obliged to protect itself from surges in market demand for grapes. If the enterprise has its own vineyards where the grape varieties needed for its products are grown, it will be able to guarantee stable production of alcoholic beverages at predictable prices.

"The plant needs to keep up with the times, to meet new trends in the fast-growing viticulture and winemaking industry,”

– Alexey Sazanov said.

Last month, the enterprise put back into operation the renovated grape processing workshop, but the Russian Ministry of Finance proposes to go further and create a full-cycle production facility at the plant, grow grapes and open a network of branded points of sale in the Russian capital.