Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis elections comply with all democratic standards

2 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan, respecting the rights and freedoms of all participants in the electoral process and complying with all international principles, Coordinator of the Monitoring Group of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly Andrei Yatskin said today during a media briefing.

"Based on the monitoring, we came to the conclusion that the parliamentary elections, which were held for the first time throughout the territory of Azerbaijan, were in line with democratic principles, the electoral legislation and the Constitution of the country," Yatskin said.

He noted the organization's representatives monitored the elections at 145 polling stations, emphasizing that the necessary conditions for holding active and transparent elections were created there.

According to the coordinator, all necessary conditions were created for local and international observers to exercise their powers within the framework of the legislation of Azerbaijan.