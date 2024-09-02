Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis elections comply with all democratic standards

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan, respecting the rights and freedoms of all participants in the electoral process and complying with all international principles, Coordinator of the Monitoring Group of the CIS Inter-parliamentary Assembly Andrei Yatskin said today during a media briefing.
"Based on the monitoring, we came to the conclusion that the parliamentary elections, which were held for the first time throughout the territory of Azerbaijan, were in line with democratic principles, the electoral legislation and the Constitution of the country," Yatskin said.
He noted the organization's representatives monitored the elections at 145 polling stations, emphasizing that the necessary conditions for holding active and transparent elections were created there.
According to the coordinator, all necessary conditions were created for local and international observers to exercise their powers within the framework of the legislation of Azerbaijan.
“The main conclusion from the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States: based on the monitoring carried out by our observers, we came to the final conclusion that the snap election to the Parliament of Azerbaijan held on September 1, 2024, was held for the first time throughout Azerbaijan. The rights and freedoms of all the electoral process participants were respected and complied with all international principles," Yatskin said.