Hülya Eraslan: elections to Milli Majlis were absolutely democratic

2 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The elections to the 7th convocation of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis were held yesterday in accordance with the highest standards of organizing democratic processes, international observer from Turkey Hülya Eraslan told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

Hülya Eraslan observed the voting process in Sumgait.



"During the day, I visited several polling stations in Sumgait, and I can say with confidence that the elections to the Milli Majlis were absolutely democratic," she said in the first place.



"The voters were very active at the polling stations in Sumgait. A lot of Azerbaijani citizens came to vote, and I noticed that they arrived at the polling stations with the desire and intention to fulfill their civic duty," the Turkish observer emphasized.



"I would also like to say that there was no pressure during the voting process. We have seen no violations in the electoral process throughout the day. Everything was clear, accessible, as stated in the Azerbaijani Electoral Code, and no incidents have been recorded," Hülya Eraslan concluded.