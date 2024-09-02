Adilkhan Bizhanov: Milli Majlis elections held without violations

2 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The elections to the 7th convocation of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis were held without any violations, a member of the observation mission from Kazakhstan, representative of the Organization of Turkic States Adilkhan Bizhanov told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

"As part of the Organization of Turkic States mission from Kazakhstan, we observed the voting process and visited many polling stations the day before. I would like to note that the voting took place in a relaxed atmosphere, no violations were recorded during the voting process," he emphasized.

The observer highly praised the organization of the voting process in accordance with international democratic standards. "I would like to note the great job of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which organized the installation of thousands of web cameras at polling stations. These web cameras allowed us to observe the voting process online," Adilkhan Bizhanov explained.

"Additionally, voter turnout in the elections was high, people were in a good mood. A noteworthy detail is that elderly people were wery acrive. In general, we note that the election process was fully conducted within the framework of Azerbaijan's national legislation," the OTS representative concluded.