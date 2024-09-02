Alexander Terentyev: elections to Milli Majlis of 7th convocation - historic event for Azerbaijan

2 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia positively assesses the elections to the 7th convocation of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, deputy of the Russian State Duma Alexander Terentyev told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, summing up the results of his work as an international election observer.

"The interparliamentary monitoring group reported there is no reason to doubt anything. To start with, the elections were held in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in compliance with international law. There have been no incidents," he said in the first place.

"It is true that a historic event took place yesterday - for the first time the Milli Majlis elections were held throughout the entire territory of Azerbaijan. This is a key factor indeed. And today I already mentioned the positive mood that we recorded both during the election process and on the streets. We saw happy faces everywhere," the deputy of the State Duma emphasized, noting the high rates of development of Baku and Azerbaijan as a whole.

Aleksandr Terentyev welcomed Azerbaijan's independent policy. "Moreover, it is gratifying for us, given the international challenges, that the Republic of Azerbaijan is pursuing an independent, sovereign policy, focusing on its own national interests. This, of course, evokes great respect," he said.

"Therefore, we congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the successful election campaign. It's the most important political event for the people of Azerbaijan and for us, as neighbors who are interested in strong, reliable partners," the State Duma deputy concluded.