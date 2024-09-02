Ilyas Umakhanov: May victory always accompany Azerbaijan!

2 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani authorities have successfully coped with a new challenge of democratic processes in the republic - organizing elections in the liberated territories, First Deputy Chairman of Russia's Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture Ilyas Umakhanov told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, summing up the results of the elections to the 7th convocation of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis.

"As usual, the elections were very well organized. The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan has been working clearly and in a regulated manner for many years, not allowing anyone to doubt the fairness of the election process. Whether it is the election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan or the elections to the Milli Majlis, everything is always organized at the highest level," he said in the first place.

"There is only one change - yesterday, citizens voted for candidates for deputies in the liberated territories. It was a difficult task to organize elections in those areas, in Karabakh, where state authorities had been absent for a long time. But they did a stellar job," Ilyas Umakhanov emphasized.

"We cannot anticipate the results of the elections, but I am sure that citizens voted for authoritative people who are devoted to their nation, who are determined to achieve the goals set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture noted.

The senator also noted the citizens of Azerbaijan are optimistic. "The general upsurge of the victorious people is felt right on the street. Yesterday, we saw it at the polling stations as well. May victory always accompany Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people! May Russia and Azerbaijan always be close," Ilyas Umakhanov concluded.