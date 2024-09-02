Ahmet Zenbilci: elections to 7th convocation of Milli Majlis were absolutely transparent

2 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The election campaign for the elections to the 7th convocation of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis was conducted at the highest level of transparency, the international observer from Turkey, TURKPA representative Ahmet Zenbilci told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

"We arrived in Azerbaijan within an observation mission from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States TURKPA. As observers, we noted that the entire election process was transparent, being organized in accordance with democratic principles," he said in the first place.

"During the voting process, absolutely everything was organized at the proper level. The conditions were in line with both national legislation and international standards. Everything was done clearly and in order. The entire process was understandable for voters and organized according to the law," Ahmet Zenbilci noted.

"As a result, we came to the conclusion that these elections were held in accordance with democratic principles and in compliance with the law," the TURKPA representative concluded.