Ivan Khlebakazov: new Milli Majlis to turn page in Azerbaijan's parliamentary history

2 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were organized and held at the highest level, member of the observation mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Ivan Khlebakazov told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

"As the leadership of our mission reported at the briefing, the elections to the 7th convocation of Milli Majlis fully complied with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and international legislation. The mission did not reveal any violations that would in any way call the electoral process into question," he said in the first place.

"The reception was also at the highest level, in accordance with the Azerbaijani side's traditions of hospitality. The 7th convocation will really turn a new page in the parliamentary history of Azerbaijan, and we wish the Azerbaijani MPs well-being and maximum success in this field," Ivan Khlebakazov wished.

In addition, the observer noted that Belarus is participating in the SCO election observation mission for the first time, and the first such election was the vote to the new Milli Majlis in Azerbaijan. "This is the first such experience for our country, when our representative takes part in the SCO observation mission, because we joined the organization in July 2024. This is a very pleasant, positive experience. Thus, we are expanding our presence in observation missions, something we're thankful to the Azerbaijani side for," he concluded.