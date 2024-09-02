Naike Gruppioni: Italy highly appreciates elections to Azerbaijan'sMilli Majlis

2 Sep. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

International observer from the Italian Parliament Naike Gruppioni, speaking with the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, shared the Italian observation mission's assessments of the elections to the 7th convocation of Milli Majlis in Azerbaijan.

First of all, she emphasized that the elections were open and held in accordance with national legislation and international standards.

"Yesterday, we observed the voting process throughout the day, visited several polling stations. I noted the very good organization of the elections, including the support of the authorities," Naike Gruppioni said.

"The elections to the Azerbaijani parliament were conducted in a fair, democratic and transparent manner. I am very pleased with what I saw yesterday," the member of the Italian parliament concluded.