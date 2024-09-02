Sergei Khomenko: Belarus congratulates Azerbaijan on successful parliamentary elections

2 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Belarusian observation mission positively assesses the elections to the 7th convocation of Milli Majlis held in Azerbaijan yesterday, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Sergei Khomenko told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

"Our findings correspond to the conclusion of the international group of observers, which was announced today: the elections were organized and conducted in accordance with Azerbaijan's national legislation and international standards," he said in the first place.

"We should congratulate the Azerbaijani people on these elections, which were held at a high level. The authorities ensured the transparency of the voting process, accessibility of polling stations and the opportunity for voters to express their will," Sergei Khomenko noted.

In addition, the Belarusian politician highly appreciated the relaxed and positive atmosphere during the yesterday's elections. "The highest level of public order and organization was ensured at the polling stations," the Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus emphasized.