Igor Korotchenko: Milli Majlis elections - Azerbaijan's sustainability factor

2 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The elections to the 7th convocation of Milli Majlis will further strengthen the stability of the sovereign Republic of Azerbaijan, one of the Russian observers at the parliamentary elections held yesterday, Director General of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia), editor-in-chief of 'National Defense' magazine, political analyst Igor Korotchenko told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

"The elections were held at a very high level. First of all, we note the impeccable organization of the voting process: members of the election commissions were well-prepared, all procedures were clear. Such a well-established organization of events is generally characteristic of the political system of Azerbaijan. We did not reveal any violations," he said in the first place.

"This means that the fair and legitimate elections were held, they will strengthen the foundation of the political system of Azerbaijan," the editor-in-chief of "National Defense" emphasized, adding that the elections to the 7th convocation of Milli Majlis will benefit the Azerbaijani state.

"Today, any sovereign state is subject to pressure from outside. In this regard, holding presidential and parliamentary elections soon after the full restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is the most important factor in the stability of the republic and Azerbaijani society," Igor Korotchenko explained.

"The election results will allow the new Milli Majlis to work on achieving those program goals that will be outlined for the foreseeable historical period. The main task of the previous period - the restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity - has been solved, and now a new global, strategic national goal will be put forward. Rebooting the political system of Azerbaijan will make it possible to confidently achieve it," the analyst concluded.