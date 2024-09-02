Alexander Orlov: we congratulate citizens of Azerbaijan on successful Milli Majlis elections

2 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

International observer from Russia, first deputy chairman of the Ecology and Natural Resources Management Committee of the Moscow Regional Duma Alexander Orlov, speaking with the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, shared his assessments of the elections held in Azerbaijan yesterday.

First of all, Alexander Orlov said that he has been taking part in the observer missions at the elections in Azerbaijan for the third time, and every time the organization of democratic processes in the republic is excellent.

"I would like to once again note the high quality and high level of the election campaign. Yesterday we visited more than 15 polling stations, and everywhere we saw very good organization at the polling stations both in terms of information and transparency. The ballot boxes are correct and the locations are capacious enough for voters," he noted.

"I think that every resident could see that the authorities had done everything to make it convenient to come and express political will. And we saw that the residents of the republic were coming to the polling stations being cheerful," the deputy of the Moscow Regional Duma emphasized.

"Therefore, I would like to congratulate all residents of Azerbaijan on a high-quality, well-conducted election campaign," Alexander Orlov concluded.