Alla Polyakova: Milli Majlis elections in Azerbaijan were organized at high level

2 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma Control Committee, member of the Russia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group Alla Polyakova, speaking with the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, shared his assessments of the elections to the 7th convocation of Milli Majlis held in Azerbaijan yesterday.

"That's my fourth time as an international observer in the elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan. I visited twice during the presidential election, I also observed the parliamentary elections in 2020 in Gabala. This time I stayed in Baku," she said in the first place.

"We visited 15 polling stations in various locations and different districts of Baku. Everything was organized at a fairly high level, information about the elections was fully presented, it took about five minutes to vote at a polling station," Alla Polyakova noted.

"There were a large number of national and international observers at these elections, everyone was well informed. It was very nice that the polling stations we visited were in accessible locations, and the observers and members of the election commissions spoke Russian," the State Duma deputy added.

"We talked to the directors of the educational institutions where the polling stations were located and learned how education was organized. It was very gratifying to hear that they teach Russian in all schools. There are schools with a separate Russian segment with all subjects being taught and exams being taken in Russian, their graduates enroll in Russian universities in particular," Alla Polyakova said.