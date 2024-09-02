Türkiye applies to join BRICS

2 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: BRICS summit website in South Africa

The Turkish authorities have asked to accept the country into BRICS. Thus, the country wants to strengthen its influence in the international arena and expand cooperation with developing countries.

The Turkish leadership has submitted an official application to join BRICS, the sources familiar with the matter report.

Thus, Ankara wants to expand ties with developing countries and strengthen its global influence, Bloomberg writes.

According to sources, Türkiye has made this decision due to the lack of progress on the issue of EU membership.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration have not yet commented on the information about the BRICS application.

Late last week, the Turkish president announced that the republic intends to develop its relations with both the East and the West.