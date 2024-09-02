Dagestan leads in number of new schools

2 Sep. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Simultaneously, 21 new educational institutions opened in Dagestan. This is one of the best indicators in the country.

Dagestan became the leader in the list of Russian regions in the number of opened educational institutions: 20 new schools and one kindergarten began their work in the republic on Knowledge Day, the press service of head of the region Sergey Melikov reported.

”In the capital of the republic, Makhachkala, three new schools and a kindergarten were opened simultaneously. Two schools were opened in Kizilyurtovsky, Tabasaransky and Tsumadinsky districts,”

- the press service of the head of Dagestan informed.

Educational institutions appeared in 3 cities and 12 districts within the framework of the national Education project.