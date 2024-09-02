Georgian PM, Armenian DM discuss security issues

2 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian government website

On Monday, Irakli Kobakhidze received an Armenian delegation headed by the Defense Minister. The parties discussed security issues and bilateral partnership.

A meeting between the Georgian Prime Minister and the Armenian Defense Minister took place in Tbilisi, the Georgian government administration informs.

Irakli Kobakhidze and Suren Papikyan discussed security issues in the region and the world.

The parties also touched upon the agreement on strategic partnership, which was signed in January of this year. The ministers emphasised that this document will help strengthen ties between the two countries in various areas.

The delegation of the Armenian Defense Ministry arrived in Georgia yesterday.